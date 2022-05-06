New police wing to be formed in TN to help traders

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Vanigar Udavi (trader’s help), a new feature to help traders in case of harassment, will be added to the Kaval Udavi app, and rolled out in a week, Chief Minister MK Stalin said. He was speaking at a conference held on the occasion of 29th Traders Day in Tiruchy on Thursday.

“I spoke to the DGP. We are adding a separate space in the app to help traders. The ‘vanigar udavi’ feature will start functioning in a week. It will provide assistance to traders who face harassment. If someone troubles you (traders), use the app and a police vehicle will arrive for help,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also said that the DMK government would always support traders. As promised in the party’s election manifesto, the TN Traders Welfare Board has been set up, Stalin said. “Under the welfare board, compensation for families of deceased traders will be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. In case of a fire, the compensation has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000,” he said.

Stalin also announced the extension of merchant licence validity to from one year to three years. Stalin said he wrote to the Union government, requesting for GST forms in Tamil as traders find it difficult to read the forms printed in English. “The focus is not just on big traders, but also medium and small traders. We don’t want big companies and traders alone to grow. We are concerned about growth of small and medium traders too,” Stalin said.