STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

New police wing to be formed in TN to help traders

The Chief Minister also said that the DMK government would always support traders. As promised in the party’s election manifesto, the TN Traders Welfare Board has been set up, Stalin said.

Published: 06th May 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

CM MK Stalin creates awareness with yellow cloth bags at the annual conference of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu in Tiruchy | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Vanigar Udavi (trader’s help), a new feature to help traders in case of harassment, will be added to the Kaval Udavi app, and rolled out in a week, Chief Minister MK Stalin said. He was speaking at a conference held on the occasion of 29th Traders Day in Tiruchy on Thursday. 

“I spoke to the DGP. We are adding a separate space in the app to help traders. The ‘vanigar udavi’ feature will start functioning in a week. It will provide assistance to traders who face harassment. If someone troubles you (traders), use the app and a police vehicle will arrive for help,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also said that the DMK government would always support traders. As promised in the party’s election manifesto, the TN Traders Welfare Board has been set up, Stalin said. “Under the welfare board, compensation for families of deceased traders will be increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. In case of a fire, the compensation has been increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000,” he said.

 Stalin also announced the extension of merchant licence validity to from one year to three years. Stalin said he wrote to the Union government, requesting for GST forms in Tamil as traders find it difficult to read the forms printed in English. “The focus is not just on big traders, but also medium and small traders. We don’t want big companies and traders alone to grow. We are concerned about growth of small and medium traders too,” Stalin said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp