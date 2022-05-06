Policy to transform Tamil Nadu tourism on anvil: M Mathiventhan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Tourism Dr M Mathiventhan announced in the Assembly that Courtallam, the ‘Spa of the South’, will be developed with aesthetic landscaping, necessary infrastructure, and tourist amenities at a cost of Rs 15 crore. He added that the government is in the process of framing the TN Tourism policy to transform the industry.

The minister, during the debate on the demands for grants, made an array of announcements. He said sound and light shows with Laser 3D mapping technology will be arranged at four important temples in PPP (public–private partnership) mode in tie-up with HR&CE department. To increase boat trips to the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari, an additional boat jetty will be constructed at a cost of Rs 7 crore. Muttam beach and Tirparappu falls in Kanniyakumari district will be developed as major tourist attractions with modern amenities at Rs 6.6 crore. Besides, Thoothukudi beach will be turned into a tourism destination at an estimated cost of Rs 1.70 crore.

To boost tourism in the Delta region, the Muthupettai mangrove forest area in Tiruvarur district will be developed with facilities like boating, and bird watching decks at Rs 4 crore; Muthukuda beach in Pudukkottai district will get to host water sports, boat rides and other activities at a cost of Rs 3 crore.