TN constitutes committee to revise bus fare

The transport department has constituted a committee to revise bus fares in the State.

Published: 06th May 2022

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The transport department has constituted a committee to revise bus fares in the State. According to the policy note of the department, an expert committee, as well as an empowered committee, has been constituted for the purpose of “indexing methods of automatic fare revision in all State transport undertakings.” 

To justify its decision to constitute a committee for fare revision, the policy note adds that fare revision was implemented in the State during the years 2001, 2011 and 2018. During the same period, the neighbouring States of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Kerala had revised fares 16 times, 8 times and 9 times respectively. 

The note further compares bus fares in TN with neighbouring States. It says ordinary and express fares for 10-km distance in TN stand at Rs 8 and Rs 12 respectively. However, fares for the same distance in AP are Rs 12 and Rs 25, and in Karnataka, fares stand at Rs 15 and Rs 16. 

