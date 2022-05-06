STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Two class 12 students die by suicide in Madurai, Virudhunagar districts

Suicide allegedly due to exam pressure,  Sanjai immolated himself in the wee hours of Thursday. Rajapandi also sustained burns while trying to save him.

Published: 06th May 2022 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 01:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: On a day when lakhs of students appeared for the public exam, reports of two class 12 students dying by suicide allegedly due to exam pressure, surfaced. One of the deceased, 17-year-old P Sanjai, was staying at his uncle Sub Inspector Rajapandi's house in Avaniyapuram for exam preparation for the last few days.

On Wednesday, his parents came to meet him and offered advice, sources said. However, Sanjai immolated himself in the wee hours of Thursday. Rajapandi also sustained burns while trying to save him. They were rushed to a hospital, but Sanjai breathed his last soon.

Depressed over the death, Sanjai's father Palanibabu (40) too attempted to take the extreme step later in the evening. He is receiving treatment at  Thirumangalam government hospital at present. Avaniyapuram police registered a case and commenced inquiries. Palanibabu is a daily wage labourer, police said.

In the second incident, M Dinesh (17) of Soolakkarai near Virudhunagar allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday. He was studying class 12 in a CBSE school at RR Nagar. "My parents invested a lot in me. I cannot fulfil their expectations," the boy's suicide note read. Based on a complaint from Dinesh's father V Murugesan, police have filed a case. Murugesan is a sales representative of a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company.

(Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available at Tamil Nadu Health Department Helpline number 104 and Sneha suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
students public exam Two Suicide immolated suicide note
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp