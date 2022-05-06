Untimely rain throws wet blanket over salt production in Thoothukudi

S Godson Wisely Dass By

THOOTHUKUDI: Frequent rains during summer season have affected the salt production in Thoothukudi district as a result of which the price of edible salt has risen steeply. The salt production usually begins in the month of January and goes on till September. April to August is considered as peak season due to the abundant availability of sunlight.

At least 25,000 acres of salt pans actively produce salt to an average of 20 lakh tonnes annually, which makes the district a leading manufacturer in the country next to Gujarat. The process is largely carried out along the coastal areas from Vembar to Periyathalai

From the month of February, the salterns are combed and shovelled towards the bunds to harvest the salt crystals precipitated in the pans. However, erratic rain in the last couple of years has dampened salt production.

Salt producers told TNIE that initially, it takes at least 40 days to start shovelling salt precipitated in the pans and later the salt is harvested for every 10 days. However, mild and heavy showers since January this year in coastal areas of the district have caused water stagnation in the pans, leading to dilution of the salt concentration, they said. Once the saltern is flooded with rainwater, it needs to be reworked again, they added.

J David, a salt producer, said once the pans are filled with rainwater the shovelling process is delayed by another two weeks. The salt harvested remains pale and it takes at least a month to harvest good quality salt, he added.

Another source said it is difficult to predict the rainfall cycle owing to changing climatic conditions. Because of this, the total salt production may be below the annual average this year.

Thanpadu Salt Exporters Association Secretary Jeyapalan told TNIE, "Due to rains, the salt price has skyrocketed. A tonne of salt costing between `1,500 and `2,000 during normal days, has shot up to over `5,000 to `5,500 now. There is no stock to exploit."

