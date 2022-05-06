Want everyone in TN to use govt hospitals: Ma Subramanian

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Health Minister Ma Subramanian says, at the end of his term as minister, he would like to see people from all sections coming to government hospitals for treatment. Excerpts:

When you took charge as a Health Minister, the second wave of Covid-19 was beginning to peak. You had to manage a huge crisis while in a new role. How did you manage?

Our first priority was increasing beds and oxygen. With Chief Minister’s initiatives, oxygen was brought from as far as Jamshedpur and other places. Not only me, but all 234 MLAs and 39 MPs played the role of Health Minister. We toiled day and night, running to places where there was a requirement for beds and increasing the capacity of Covid Care Centres with the help of NGOs and others. Government officials also worked hard. All joined in controlling Covid. Vaccination allocation was also increased through continuous requests to the Union government.

How did the government come up with the idea of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and what has been the impact?

It started with the Chief Minister’s instruction. When I was Chennai Corporation Mayor we implemented the ‘Makkalai Thedi Managarachi’ scheme. All Corporation departments would conduct a camp in an area and all issues brought up would be addressed on the same day. It was a successful scheme. Because of the pandemic, for two years people with hypertension, diabetes, people needing palliative care and physiotherapy, were confined to their homes. So, we thought what if health services can be offered at their doorsteps. So, we started delivering medicines at home and then offering other services like dialysis and palliative care.

What is your vision for TN as a Health Minister?

I would like to see the people of the State going only to government hospitals for treatment. They should develop an opinion that government hospitals have the best infrastructure, give the best treatment and best medicines. We are planning to conduct training classes for government staff on how to handle patients. The administrators also will be given classes on how to approach the public and improve hospitality in government hospitals.

The government has allocated more funds for tertiary health facilities and services, but how is primary care being boosted?

Fifty centres — 25 Primary Health Centres and 25 Urban Primary Health Centres — were sanctioned this year, the highest in 10 years. Through the Fifteenth Finance Commission `700 to `800 crore is being sanctioned to repair or rebuild damaged buildings of existing PHCs and UPHCs. We are also planning to make them model hospitals.