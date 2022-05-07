STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial death: Cops to face murder charges in Vignesh's death, says Stalin

He also indicated that the government is not willing to transfer the investigation from CB-CID to CBI as demanded by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Published: 07th May 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of custodial torture.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Informing the Assembly that the postmortem examination report of V Vignesh, who died in police custody recently in Chennai, showed that he had suffered 13 injuries, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the police and Home Guard personnel involved will now face murder charges.

It was earlier registered as a case of suspicious death. He also indicated that the government is not willing to transfer the investigation from CB-CID to CBI as demanded by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami by saying that the CB-CID would continue the investigation.

The Chief Minister said Vignesh was arrested by a police patrol for possessing ganja and liquor (on April 18). During interrogation in the police station, he fell sick. He died while being taken to the hospital for treatment (on April 19). Subsequently, a case of suspicious death was registered and a magistrate began an inquiry. The postmortem examination of Vignesh's body was held in the presence of the magistrate and the entire process was videographed.

Raising the issue through a calling attention motion, Palaniswami, however, alleged that the Chief Minister's statements in the Assembly in this regard on Friday contradicted what he said in the House on April 26. He then demanded that the investigation be transferred to the CBI. When this was not accepted, he and his colleagues staged a walk-out.
 
The personnel involved in the case -- Secretariat Colony police station sub-inspector Pugazhum Perumal, constable Ponraj, and Home Guard constable Deepak -- are under suspension. The case was transferred to the CB-CID on April 24.

Earlier in the day, Palaniswami had brought to the Chief Minister's notice the attacks on elderly couples in Uppiliyapalayam Odaikkadu in Erode district and Thambireddipalayam in Tiruppur district. To this, Stalin said unidentified persons attacked Duraisamy and wife Jeyamani in Uppilipalayam Odaikkadu on April 30 and robbed them of gold jewellery. Duraisamy died on the spot and Jeyamani is undergoing treatment.

In a similar incident, unidentified persons attacked Palanisami and Valliammal at their farmhouse at Thambireddypalayam and robbed them of gold jewellery. Since the modus operandi in both the cases are similar, police suspect the same group might be behind the attacks. Appropriate action would be taken on this issue soon, he added.

