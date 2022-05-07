STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial death: Thangamani had injuries before death

Thangamani suffered irregular red abrasions (open wounds) in the right arm and elbow, and left forearm 12-24 hours before his death.

Custodial Torture

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Injuries were found on the body of Thangamani who died allegedly due to police torture, shows the postmortem examination report. According to the report, accessed by TNIE,

Thangamani suffered irregular red abrasions (open wounds) in the right arm and elbow, and left forearm 12-24 hours before his death. The body had dark red contusions with a size of 4x3 cm on the left hand, which happened 0-6 hours before his death. 

The report also mentions fracture of the 3rd and 4th rib on the left side of the body.  The report, however, observed that it may be a resuscitation injury (from the cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) procedure at the hospital). The report showed irregular laceration (cut) at the centre of the tip of the tongue. 

The autopsy was performed by Dr Kamalakannan and Dr AH Sugan Chander from the Department of Forensic Medicine, Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College, on April 28. Speaking to TNIE on Friday Thangamani’s son Dhinakaran demanded that the State government register a murder case (Section 302 of the IPC) against the police personnel involved.

Thangamani of Thattaranai village in Thandarampattu taluk in Tiruvannamalai was arrested by personnel from the Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) on April 26 morning for allegedly selling arrack (illicit liquor). He died a day later at the government Tiruvannamalai hospital. The police said he died due to seizures. The case is being investigated by the CB-CID.

