File status report on Vaigai restoration work: HC

A vacation bench comprising Justices T Raja and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction while hearing a batch of (PILs) filed since 2015 for the restoration and rejuvenation of the river.

Published: 07th May 2022 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday directed the State authorities to file a status report on the steps taken to prevent pollution in the Vaigai River.

A vacation bench comprising Justices T Raja and D Bharatha Chakravarthy gave the direction while hearing a batch of Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed since 2015 for the restoration and rejuvenation of the river. The batch included a PIL filed this week by a Madurai-based NGO Vaigai Nathi Makkal Iyakkam represented by its secretary M Naga Rajan alias Rajan. He sought action against the Managing Director of Madurai Smart City Limited, among others, for illegal dumping of road wastes, Construction and Demolition (C and D) wastes in the Vaigai River, and also for the removal of the debris immediately.

Pointing out that the debris accumulated in the river is due to the demolition and reconstruction of the Kurivikkaran Salai Bridge, Rajan requested the Court to direct the State Public Works Department to collect an adequate amount of compensation from the Highways department, Smart City authorities and the company responsible for the project, based on the 'Polluter Pays' principle.

He also wanted directions to stop the release of sewage water at various points in the river. Further, alleging that river sand is being removed from the Vaigai River by the civic body itself for Smart City works, Rajan also sought a direction to stop the same.

However, Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan, appearing for the State government, denied the allegations regarding the excavation of river sand from the Vaigai River. Also, assuring that the debris in the river would be removed swiftly, he sought time from the court.

Hearing the submissions, the judges directed the authorities concerned to file a status report on the steps taken to stop pollution in the Vaigai River and adjourned the case to the third week of July.

