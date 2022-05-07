STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madras HC bars SEC from taking up poll work

The Madras High Court on Friday restrained the State Election Commission (SEC) of Puducherry from going ahead with preparatory work for holding civic body polls without reservations.

Published: 07th May 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:26 AM

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Madras High Court on Friday restrained the State Election Commission (SEC) of Puducherry from going ahead with preparatory work for holding civic body polls without reservations.
A division bench of Justices R Mahadevan and S Ananthi passed the order while hearing a petition filed by R Siva Opposition Leader in UT Assembly and organising secretary of the DMK in the UT.

The bench restrained the SEC from going ahead with issuing poll notification for six weeks and ordered maintenance of status-quo. Senior counsel P Wilson, appearing for the petitioner, contended that Articles 243 (D) (1) and (7) and 243 T (1) and (6) of the Constitution provides for quota of seats for officers and chairpersons in civic bodies.

“The Constitution (Puducherry) ST Order, 2016, provide for reservation of 33.5% seats for Backward Classes and 0.5% for Scheduled Tribes,” the counsel said. But the SEC is contemplating to proceed with the polls without quota and ignoring the fact a panel headed by retired judge, Justice KK Sashidharan, was constituted to suggest steps for quota.

Wilson sought the court to stay the operation of the notifications issued in 2021 and grant injunction restraining the respondents from notifying the civic body polls pending disposal of the writ petition. 

