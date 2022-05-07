Pattina pravesam: PK Sekar Babu says talks on; Seers to meet Stalin

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI/VILLUPURAM: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu on Friday said his department officials are in talks with Dharumapuram Adheenam on pattina pravesam event to be held on May 22 and that an amicable solution that would make everyone happy would be found soon.

“Chief Minister MK Stalin will take a decision that will make both theists and atheists happy,” the minister told reporters. There has been opposition to pattina pravesam event, which entails carrying of the seer on a palanquin by other men, from various political parties and organisations. The BJP and heads of certain Adheenams, however, have extended their support for the event which they called a long-standing tradition.

Some mutt sources also said there was no long break in ritual. “There are 60 families whose members have been carrying the seer in the palanquin for generations,” said B Manikandan, a 20-year-old M.Sc student from Dharmapuram.

“Many of us are into work and studies and are not working in the mutt. Whenever the seer wishes to go on ‘pattina pravesam’, we wholeheartedly agree to carry him on our shoulders,” Manikandan said. Meanwhile, Srivilliputhur Sadagopa Ramanujam Seer on Friday said he will meet the CM and minister PK Sekar Babu, along with other seers and Adheenams, to discuss the issue.

“No person has a right to say what to do and what not to do in the matters of Adheenams, madathipathis and temples. The State government is performing well. However, some people are getting it a bad name. It is good for Stalin’s government to keep away from temple-related issues. We will meet the CM in three or four days,” he said.

When reporters asked if the palanquin tradition is a violation of human rights, the seer said, “Supporters of Ministers and MLAs are lifting them on their shoulders after their victory. Cricket players are lifted on shoulders after they win a match. Likewise, ‘shishyas’ are happy carrying their ‘guru’ on their shoulders.”

Hindu Makkal Katchi, meanwhile, has announced protest in front of the RDO Office on May 9 against the ban.