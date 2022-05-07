STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pattina pravesam: PK Sekar Babu says talks on; Seers to meet Stalin

Minister expresses hope that a solution which makes everyone happy will be reached soon

Published: 07th May 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu

Tamil Nadu Minister PK Sekar Babu (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI/VILLUPURAM: Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Minister PK Sekar Babu on Friday said his department officials are in talks with Dharumapuram Adheenam on pattina pravesam event to be held on May 22 and that an amicable solution that would make everyone happy would be found soon. 

“Chief Minister MK Stalin will take a decision that will make both theists and atheists happy,” the minister told reporters. There has been opposition to pattina pravesam event, which entails carrying of the seer on a palanquin by other men, from various political parties and organisations. The BJP and heads of certain Adheenams, however, have extended their support for the event which they called a long-standing tradition. 

Some mutt sources also said there was no long break in ritual. “There are 60 families whose members have been carrying the seer in the palanquin for generations,” said B Manikandan, a 20-year-old M.Sc student from Dharmapuram.

“Many of us are into work and studies and are not working in the mutt. Whenever the seer wishes to go on ‘pattina pravesam’, we wholeheartedly agree to carry him on our shoulders,” Manikandan said.  Meanwhile, Srivilliputhur Sadagopa Ramanujam Seer on Friday said he will meet the CM and minister PK Sekar Babu, along with other seers and Adheenams, to discuss the issue.

“No person has a right to say what to do and what not to do in the matters of Adheenams, madathipathis and temples. The State government is performing well. However, some people are getting it a bad name. It is good for Stalin’s government to keep away from temple-related issues. We will meet the CM in three or four days,” he said.

When reporters asked if the palanquin tradition is a violation of human rights, the seer said, “Supporters of Ministers and MLAs are lifting them on their shoulders after their victory. Cricket players are lifted on shoulders after they win a match. Likewise, ‘shishyas’ are happy carrying their ‘guru’ on their shoulders.”
Hindu Makkal Katchi, meanwhile, has announced protest in front of the RDO Office on May 9 against the ban.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PK Sekar Babu MK Stalin
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp