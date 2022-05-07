Protestors demand NHAI to stop collecting fees at Kappalur toll plaza as it violates norms

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The demand to remove Kappalur toll plaza has been the bone of contention for a few months now. While motorists claim that the toll plaza was set up in violation of norms, officials from NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) deny it. Members of the Joint Coordination Committee of Vehicle Drivers and Owners staged a protest in front of the Collectorate last week demanding the NHAI to stop collecting fees at the toll plaza.

Speaking about the violation of norms, secretary of the committee K Kannan, said, "A toll plaza should be set up at least 60 km away from one another. There is a toll plaza at Madurai-Tiruchy NHAI and also on Chittampatti NHAI. The distance between Chittampatti NHAI and Kappalur toll plaza is only 48 km. Also, as per the norms, a toll plaza should be set up at least 10 km away from a municipality. The Kappalur toll plaza violates that too as it is situated just 2km away from Thirumangalam municipality."

He said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has assured to take steps to regulate the toll plaza, which was set up in 2012, during the Assembly. "State Highways Minister E V Velu said out of 48 toll plazas in the State, 32, including Kappalur toll plaza were established in violation of norms", he added. It is of note that Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in the Parliament during March, assured to remove all toll plazas that were established against norms.

While both the State and Central governments have promised to look into the issue, NHAI officials in Madurai claim that they have not received any information regarding this.

Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Region Project Director of NHAI Nagarajan, said Kappalur toll plaza was established as per norms. "I did not receive any communication from higher authorities regarding removal of the said plaza," he said.

Users fume over fee collection

Residents of Thirumangalam said they were forced to pay toll fee even for using the service road. Similarly, people travelling to areas such as T. Kallupatti, Srivilliputhur, Kadayanallr, Rajapalayam, Puliyankudi, Senkottai fumed at having to pay the fee 'unnecessarily'. "The four-lane road is for the Madurai-Kanyakumari users but the plaza is located at such a place that people using the Sengottai-Madurai highway are also forced to pay the fee," Kannan said.

A TNSTC official, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, "After a long fight, TNSTC town buses got an exemption from paying toll fee. But still, the NHAI is sending reminder letters." He added that TNSTC, Madurai Region, is purchasing FASTags on a monthly basis for travel to and fro to Nagercoil and Virudhunagar districts.