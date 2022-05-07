Rs 10 crore for training job aspirants from SC/ST categories

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj said in the Assembly that the State is reviewing the draft legislation over the age-old Panchami land issues, and that measures will be taken to provide electricity connections to 1,000 farmers belonging to SC/ST communities with 90% subsidy, at a cost of Rs 23.37 crore.

The minister said 10,402 vacancies in government services have been identified and steps are being taken to fill the shortfall. Besides, measures are being taken to fill the existing 452 vacant teacher postings in Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare department schools and hostels.

Some of her important announcements are:

10,000 students from SC/ST communities will be trained for competitive examinations at a cost of Rs 10 crore

Value-added vocational coaching to 2,000 WSHGs of SC/ST communities at a cost of Rs 2.50 crore

Subsidy will be given to 500 members of the Scavengers Welfare Board to buy house from TNUHDB at a cost of Rs 55 crore

To help landless farmhands from SC/ST communities buy land, 50% subsidy will be given to 200 such labourers at a cost of Rs 10 crore

Ten hostel buildings for school students and five hostel buildings for college students will be constructed at a cost of Rs 73.80 crore

Infrastructure in tribal habitats in 17 districts will be renovated at a cost of Rs 17 crore

Rs 2.25 crore has been set aside for subsidy to 500 people to purchase cattle

Rs 45 lakh has been set aside for subsidy to 50 SC/ST people to establish Aavin milk booths

Rs 90 lakh has been set aside for subsidy to establish cement sales depots to 100 people from SC/ST communities

To provide more hostel facilities to SC/ST students, seven new college hostels will be constructed a cost of Rs 3.35 crore

To prepare students to face competitive examinations, e-libraries will be established at 50 SC/ST college hostels at a cost of Rs 70 lakh

To ensure the safety of women students, CCTV cameras will be installed at 90 college hostels at a cost of Rs 50 lakh

TVs will be provided to 22 college hostels at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.