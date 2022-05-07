STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tirunelveli siblings arrested for burning grandmother alive

According to sources, the Pettai police retrieved a burning body from a ground in Old Pettai and sent it to Tirunelveli GH for postmortem on Tuesday.

Published: 07th May 2022 05:22 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Two sisters were arrested on  Thursday for allegedly burning alive their 90-year-old grandmother to death as they were annoyed by her aggressive behaviour and found it difficult to take care of her.  



Mariammal (30) and Mary (38), both living in Old Pettai, had taken their grandmother Subbammal (90) in an autorickshaw to the empty land and burned her, police sources said. “Mariammal was annoyed as her grandmother kept shouting at her. Mariammal admitted her to a care centre thrice, but Subbammal returned home. Hence, the sisters killed her,” sources added.

