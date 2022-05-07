Tirunelveli siblings arrested for burning grandmother alive

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Two sisters were arrested on Thursday for allegedly burning alive their 90-year-old grandmother to death as they were annoyed by her aggressive behaviour and found it difficult to take care of her.

According to sources, the Pettai police retrieved a burning body from a ground in Old Pettai and sent it to Tirunelveli GH for postmortem on Tuesday.

Mariammal (30) and Mary (38), both living in Old Pettai, had taken their grandmother Subbammal (90) in an autorickshaw to the empty land and burned her, police sources said. “Mariammal was annoyed as her grandmother kept shouting at her. Mariammal admitted her to a care centre thrice, but Subbammal returned home. Hence, the sisters killed her,” sources added.