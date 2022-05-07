STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vignesh’s custodial death: CB-CID arrests two policemen

SI Pugazhum Perumal, constable Ponraj, and Home Guard personnel Deepak, who had nabbed Vignesh on April 18, had been suspended earlier.

Custodial torture, jail, police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after Chief Minister MK Stalin said in the Assembly that the death of V Vignesh in police custody on April 19 will be treated as murder, the CB-CID arrested two police personnel on Friday night. 

Nine police personnel inspector Senthil Kumar, sub-inspector Pugazhum Perumal, sub-inspector Ganapathy, writer Munaf, armed reserve police constable Karthik, head constable Kumar, woman police constable Anandhi appeared before the investigating officers at the CB-CID office earlier in the day. After an inquiry, the CB-CID sleuths arrested Munaf and constable Ponraj. 

SI Pugazhum Perumal, constable Ponraj, and Home Guard personnel Deepak, who had nabbed Vignesh on April 18, had been suspended earlier. The postmortem examination report said Vignesh had sustained multiple injuries, including a fracture to the tibia in the right leg. 

MK Stalin V Vignesh Custodial death
