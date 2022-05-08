 2-day vegetable exhibition draws tourists to Ooty

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: From life-size giraffes to many other eye-popping attractions made of veggies, the two-day vegetable show at the Nehru Park in Kotagiri, Nilgiris district on Saturday organised by the horticulture department left many tourists spellbound. The show was inaugurated by Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

After two years, this is the 11th vegetable show as there were no events in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two models of giraffes—one made of half a tonne of carrots and the other with 600 kg radish were the main attractions. An elephant and two peacocks made of eggplant along with ‘Save elephant’ message carved in watermelon, made by the Coimbatore horticulture department stole the hearts of many. Other innovative designs like a clock, fish and guitar at the premises of the park.

Several crowd-pullers were set up like the Dharmapuri district department arranged models of parrots made of carrots and capsicum (red and green) and cucumber while the Theni district department made a kangaroo and rooster out of a pumpkin at the premises. A huge panda made of beetroot, capsicum, and radish attracted many. The department, to make it enjoyable for the kids included models of famous animated characters like Dora the Explorer and a panda.

S Malarvizhi a tourist from Madurai, said “We visited Nilgiris to witness the show and enjoy the climate as a temporary relief from scorching heat in our district. Especially our children enjoyed looking at the vegetable carvings. It is very difficult to carve any vegetable to a good shape.”

Nanduri said the stalls displayed the source of vegetables from concerned districts and also displays to raise awareness about organic farming, as aimed by the horticulture department in the Nilgiris district. Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith said, “Apart from entertaining tourists, the show aims to raise awareness on the importance of vegetables and their benefits.”