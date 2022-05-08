STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

 2-day vegetable exhibition draws tourists to Ooty

After two years, this is the 11th vegetable show as there were no events in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 08th May 2022 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 02:12 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors at the flower show. ( Photo | EPS)

Visitors at the flower show. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: From life-size giraffes to many other eye-popping attractions made of veggies, the two-day vegetable show at the Nehru Park in Kotagiri, Nilgiris district on Saturday organised by the horticulture department left many tourists spellbound. The show was inaugurated by Sandeep Nanduri, Director of Tourism and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation.

After two years, this is the 11th vegetable show as there were no events in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Two models of giraffes—one made of half a tonne of carrots and the other with 600 kg radish were the main attractions. An elephant and two peacocks made of eggplant along with ‘Save elephant’ message carved in watermelon, made by the Coimbatore horticulture department stole the hearts of many. Other innovative designs like a clock, fish and guitar at the premises of the park.  

Several crowd-pullers were set up like the Dharmapuri district department arranged models of parrots made of carrots and capsicum (red and green) and cucumber while the Theni district department made a kangaroo and rooster out of a pumpkin at the premises. A huge panda made of beetroot, capsicum, and radish attracted many. The department, to make it enjoyable for the kids included models of famous animated characters like Dora the Explorer and a panda.

S Malarvizhi a tourist from Madurai, said “We visited Nilgiris to witness the show and enjoy the climate as a temporary relief from scorching heat in our district. Especially our children enjoyed looking at the vegetable carvings. It is very difficult to carve any vegetable to a good shape.”  

Nanduri said the stalls displayed the source of vegetables from concerned districts and also displays to raise awareness about organic farming, as aimed by the horticulture department in the Nilgiris district. Nilgiris Collector SP Amrith said, “Apart from entertaining tourists, the show aims to raise awareness on the importance of vegetables and their benefits.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
giraffes attractions veggies Carved vegetable show Nehru Park Nilgiris horticulture department
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp