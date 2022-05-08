60-year-old Chennai man dies of burns after he set himself ablaze in protest against forced evictions

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man died of burns after he self-immolated on Sunday to protest the evictions carried out by the Water Resources Department in Govindasamy Nagar near the Buckingham canal.

The residents of Govindasamy Nagar alleged the officials were carrying out evictions despite their fervent appeals to grant them time to appear before the Supreme Court, which is expected to hear their case on Monday.

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old Kannaiyan, set himself ablaze in protest against the evictions. He was rushed to the hospital with severe burns where he succumbed. This led to an argument between the officials and the residents after which the eviction was suspended temporarily.

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

While the residents agreed to vacate the premises after the evictions were started on April 28, they pleaded with the authorities to provide them and even agreed to cooperate with the enumeration process.

The majority of the residents were also not happy with the houses allotted to them in Perumbakkam as they were on the seventh floor and in the same block.

Several residents briefly stayed at the Greenways Road railway station and looked for rented houses. They also urged the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHB) to allocate better houses in the same block in any of the resettlement sites.

The eviction is being carried out based on the order of the Supreme Court in a case filed by a businessman, who owns a huge piece of land near Govindasamy Nagar.

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

In the reply to the contempt petition filed by the businessman in 2015, the then secretary of the housing department submitted to the Supreme Court that the petition has been filed with the sole motive of personal gain. "

The petitioner's only interest is to gain additional wider access to his properties from the canal bank side to increase the real estate value of his property which is located adjacent to the encroached area," it said.

It also stated that the petitioner is planning to raise an apartment in the remaining land and sell it to the public at a premium by marketing them as ‘canal view apartments.’