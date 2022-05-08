STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

60-year-old Chennai man dies of burns after he set himself ablaze in protest against forced evictions

The eviction is being carried out based on the order of the Supreme Court in a case filed by a businessman, who owns a huge piece of land near Govindasamy Nagar. 

Published: 08th May 2022 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

The resident, identified as Kannaiyan, was rushed to the hospital with severe burns. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old man died of burns after he self-immolated on Sunday to protest the evictions carried out by the Water Resources Department in Govindasamy Nagar near the Buckingham canal. 

The residents of Govindasamy Nagar alleged the officials were carrying out evictions despite their fervent appeals to grant them time to appear before the Supreme Court, which is expected to hear their case on Monday.

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old Kannaiyan, set himself ablaze in protest against the evictions. He was rushed to the hospital with severe burns where he succumbed. This led to an argument between the officials and the residents after which the eviction was suspended temporarily. 

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

While the residents agreed to vacate the premises after the evictions were started on April 28, they pleaded with the authorities to provide them and even agreed to cooperate with the enumeration process.

The majority of the residents were also not happy with the houses allotted to them in Perumbakkam as they were on the seventh floor and in the same block. 

Several residents briefly stayed at the Greenways Road railway station and looked for rented houses. They also urged the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHB) to allocate better houses in the same block in any of the resettlement sites. 

The eviction is being carried out based on the order of the Supreme Court in a case filed by a businessman, who owns a huge piece of land near Govindasamy Nagar. 

(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

In the reply to the contempt petition filed by the businessman in 2015, the then secretary of the housing department submitted to the Supreme Court that the petition has been filed with the sole motive of personal gain. "

The petitioner's only interest is to gain additional wider access to his properties from the canal bank side to increase the real estate value of his property which is located adjacent to the encroached area," it said.

It also stated that the petitioner is planning to raise an apartment in the remaining land and sell it to the public at a premium by marketing them as ‘canal view apartments.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eviction self immolation Buckingham Canal Supreme Court TNUHB
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp