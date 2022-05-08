STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As heat soars, government pools in Villupuram still under repair

Many youngsters have to reach out to expensive private pools, putting a dampener on the holiday season. Parents, too, contend private pools pose health concerns due to high levels of chlorine.

For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

VILLIPURAM: As the temperature continues to soar, children in Villupuram cannot swim the heat away this summer as the government sports centre's swimming pool is under construction and is as good as a godown. Many youngsters have to reach out to expensive private pools, putting a dampener on the holiday season. Parents, too, contend private pools pose health concerns due to high levels of chlorine.

The government swimming pool -- located inside the sports centre in the Collectorate complex--  has not been put to use over the last three years, alleged a physical trainer from KK Nagar. "This swimming pool is cheaper and has good quality of water. It will enable children from low-income families to utilise the facility, giving them an opportunity to pursue the sport. But the pool being unused is an absolute waste of resources, especially in summer" said K Aadhitya, a physical trainer in Villupuram.

Meanwhile, parents complain that they don't feel safe in private swimming pools as the water may affect their children's health. A 45-years old resident of Vandimedu-- the parent of two boys aged five and eight-- told TNIE that his sons suffered from skin allergies after training in the highly-chlorinated private pool. Following this, the boys had to stop their training.

Similarly, N Shiva, parent of an 11-year-old girl and eight years old boy said that private swimming pools charge between the costly rates of`80 to `150 an hour. According to Shiva, "If my children want to access the pool at least three days a week, then I have to spend a minimum of  `1,200 a month. I could access this for free in the government swimming pool. How can a daily wage labourer whose child wants to become a swimmer afford this in Villupuram?"

Official sources from the district sports department told TNIE that construction work is still pending in the pool. It will soon be repaired and be opened for public use, they added. 

