STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore police highlight the traps of loan apps

The police said there are over 300 apps offering instant loans. After the loan is processed, they will start harassing the borrowers using their personal data.

Published: 08th May 2022 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

online fraud, cybercrime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By R Kirubakaran
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Cybercrime officials of Coimbatore have warned the residents against mobile phone apps providing loans. They said one need not avail loan but can just download such apps to land in trouble.
In the last two months, about 30 cases of harassment have been reported in Coimbatore.

The police said there are over 300 apps offering instant loans. After the loan is processed, they will start harassing the borrowers using their personal data. Borrowers are required to attach their Aadhaar card, PAN card and photograph but the apps harvest contact details and other personal data from the gallery, too.

If the loan is not repaid within the specified time, they sent 'fraud alert' messages to the contacts saved on the borrower's phone. They also make WhatsApp groups with these contacts and defame the borrower on it. They also morph their photographs obscenely. the sub-inspector Mohammad Nizar said staff blackmail and extort money from the borrowers even if the loan is repaid in full.

"We had arrested four persons in March for harassing a young woman. They were traced to Bengaluru," said S Jayadevi, inspector of Coimbatore district cyber crime police.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cybercrime mobile phone apps Loans harassment Fake Fraud
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp