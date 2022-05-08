Coimbatore police highlight the traps of loan apps

R Kirubakaran By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Cybercrime officials of Coimbatore have warned the residents against mobile phone apps providing loans. They said one need not avail loan but can just download such apps to land in trouble.

In the last two months, about 30 cases of harassment have been reported in Coimbatore.

The police said there are over 300 apps offering instant loans. After the loan is processed, they will start harassing the borrowers using their personal data. Borrowers are required to attach their Aadhaar card, PAN card and photograph but the apps harvest contact details and other personal data from the gallery, too.

If the loan is not repaid within the specified time, they sent 'fraud alert' messages to the contacts saved on the borrower's phone. They also make WhatsApp groups with these contacts and defame the borrower on it. They also morph their photographs obscenely. the sub-inspector Mohammad Nizar said staff blackmail and extort money from the borrowers even if the loan is repaid in full.

"We had arrested four persons in March for harassing a young woman. They were traced to Bengaluru," said S Jayadevi, inspector of Coimbatore district cyber crime police.

