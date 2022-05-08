STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Custodial death: Four more cops held, booked under SC/ST Act

Four more police personnel were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of V Vignesh allegedly in police custody.

Custodial Torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four more police personnel were arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of V Vignesh allegedly in police custody. The arrested were identified as special sub-inspector Kumar, Home Guard Deepak, armed reserve police constable Jagajeevan, and armed reserve police constable Chandrakumar. The personnel were booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

Vignesh was taken into custody on April 18 midnight from Kellys at Purasawalkam for allegedly possessing ganja and machetes. He was detained overnight at the police station. When he was having breakfast on April 19, Vignesh started having seizures, according to police. He was taken to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he died in the afternoon.

