Kovai frets over artificial ripening of mangoes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As shawarma has been keeping officials of the food safety department on their toes, the fruit commission agencies and traders of mangoes in the city have started taking advantage of the opportunity to artificially ripen mangoes using chemicals.

As soon as summer began, mangoes, watermelons and jackfruits from various districts arrived in Coimbatore and started flooding the markets here. However, social activists and residents have raised concerns over artificially ripened mangoes that are being sold by traders at markets and shops across the city.

Residents have complained about the traders who have been using chemicals such as ethylene ripeners, ethylene sprays, etc., to artificially ripen mangoes. Activists have also urged the food safety department to shift some of its focus to mangoes.

“From large supermarkets to small pushcart traders, everyone has been using artificial methods to ripen mangoes,” said Vivin Saravan, a social activist.

“Though summer is the mango season, its production has dropped substantially in Salem, Dharmapuri and other districts. The supply of the fruit to the markets here has also decreased. Due to this, fruit commission agencies and traders have been artificially ripening raw mangoes. Food safety officials who are monitoring the quality of shawarma must also keep tabs on traders’ illegal practices,” he concluded. Despite numerous attempts, the district food safety department officials didn’t respond to TNIE’s calls.