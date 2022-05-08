STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kumari cops all set to win big in international sports meet  

Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad recently felicitated three police personnel from the district for winning medals in the 42nd National Masters Athletic Meet held in Chennai.

Kanniyakumari district SP Hari Kiran Prasad felicitating Head Constable Krishna Rekha. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANYAKUMARI: Head Constable MS Krishna Rekha and Sub Inspector SN Thileeban from Kanniyakumari district have been chosen for taking part in the World Police and Fire Games to be held in the Netherlands in the last week of July this year. When Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad recently felicitated three police personnel from the district for winning medals in the 42nd National Masters Athletic Meet held in Chennai, Krishna Rekha was the cynosure of all eyes.

She had struck gold in high jump, triple jump and 100 metres hurdles, and bagged the silver medal in 4x100 metres relay at the meet. The 37-year-old mother of two is now working with the Anti Human Trafficking Unit in Nagercoil.

Taking a break from her rigorous training at the Anna Stadium in Nagercoil, Rekha told TNIE, "I am confident of winning big in the Netherlands. I hail from Ganapathipuram and my interest in sports began during my days at AVD Higher Secondary School. Later, I joined Women Christian College in Nagercoil and took part in several college-level and university-level competitions."

Rekha joined the police force in 2006 and continued to take part in sports meets. She is married to T Senthil, a carpenter from Cheramangalam in Manvalakurichi. "My husband and his family have encouraged me plenty in my sports endeavours. Above all, the police department and my colleagues have supported me a lot," she added.

The World Police and Fire Games is nothing new for the woman head constable. She had won gold medals in high jump and heptathlon, and silver medals in 4x100 and 4x 400 relays at the 2019 World Police and Fire Games held in China.

Kanniyakumari district SP  Hari Kiran Prasad felicitating Sub Inspector Thileeban. (Photo | EPS)

The other police personnel chosen for the world meet from Kanniyakumari district is Sub Inspector SN Thileeban. He is attached to Arumanai Police Station and had won a silver medal in the triple jump and a bronze medal in the long jump in the 42nd National Masters Athletic Meet. He is undergoing rigourous training for his first international meet. The other policeman felicitated by Superintendent of Police Hari Kiran Prasad was 1st Grade Constable David John. He is attached with the Armed Reserve force in Nagercoil, and had won a gold medal in 3,000 metres race.

