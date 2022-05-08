On first anniversary, CM Stalin takes bus to work

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that his government had accomplished more in one year than what it could, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said financial crunch and Union government’s position on certain issues posed challenges to the State government in implementing schemes expeditiously and devising more.

Making a suo motu statement under Rule 110, Stalin said, “I don’t do politics on the basis of strengths of others. I engage in politics fully on my own strength. And my strength lies in my goal; I will reach that goal.”Reiterating that he would fulfil all the poll promises of the DMK, the CM said, “The name of my goal is Dravidian Model. To reach that we will strive on the path shown by the late leaders Periyar, Aringnar Anna and Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi).”

On his way to the Secretariat on Saturday, Stalin boarded an MTC bus (29C) on Dr Radhakrishnan Road and interacted with passengers and travelled along with them for some distance. Stalin also recalled that during his student days he used to travel by 29C bus to reach school. The CM inquired with woman passengers whether the free bus ride scheme was helping them. Women are saving Rs 600 to Rs 1,200 thanks to the scheme, Stalin said.

Earlier in the day, the CM visited the Gopalapuram residence of his father M Karunanidhi and received the blessings of his mother Dayalu Ammal. He also paid homage at his father’s memorial on the Marina.