Tamil Nadu: New Bill to let associations fine flat owners

The Bill mandates that a residents association should be registered only under the new law.

Published: 08th May 2022 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

apartments, buildings, houses

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy on Saturday introduced a Bill titled ‘The Tamil Nadu Apartment Ownership Act, 2022’. If passed, it would repeal the old Act passed in 1994 and govern all housing complexes with four or more units. 

The Bill mandates that a residents association should be registered only under the new law. Only one association will be allowed for each project, but associations formed for different phases of the same project can form a ‘Federation’. 

It says only one ‘declaration’ of common areas and facilities in the project should be filed. Both the registration of ‘declaration’ and the formation of an association are mandatory. Notably, a provision in the Bill empowers the association to fine an apartment owner if the latter fails to pay dues to it. It also says that any apartment complex can be re-developed if 2/3rd of the owners agree or if an appropriate authority certifies that the building is dilapidated or may endanger the lives of the occupants or of any other person.

Comments

