STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy Corporation plants 3,000 saplings in Govindasamy Nagar; more in the offing, say officials

Senior civic body officials said that Minister KN Nehru has directed steps to increase the city's green cover, following which more plantation drives are being planned.

Published: 08th May 2022 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2022 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

Native plant saplings being planted using Miyawaki method at Govindasamy Nagar in Tiruchy on Saturday. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Native plant saplings being planted using Miyawaki method at Govindasamy Nagar in Tiruchy on Saturday. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: As many as 3,000 saplings were planted by the city Corporation in a plot measuring 17,460 sq feet at Govindasamy Nagar as part of a special drive on Saturday. 

While Corporation Mayor Mu Anbalagan, District Collector S Sivarasu, and Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman were among those present, senior civic body officials said that Minister KN Nehru has directed for steps to increase the city's green cover, following which more plantation drives are being planned.

"We have used Akira Miyawaki's afforestation technique to plant 3000 native plant saplings in Govindasamy Nagar. We would be conducting similar plantation drives at Fathima Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, and a few other areas," an official said. Sources said that the Corporation has identified seven plots in K Abishekapuram zone alone for the Miyawaki drive.

The move to improve the green cover has come in for appreciation. "We are already struggling to cope with the rising temperature. Therefore, we have to plant more saplings by the roadside and other places to increase our green cover. Otherwise, we would struggle in the future. It is hence appreciable that the Corporation has considered the issue and started planting more saplings at more places in the city," said Babu S, a resident of Wins Nagar.

Kavitha Mahalingam, a resident of Woraiyur, claiming how Tangedco workers often carelessly cut the branches of trees, stressed the need for Corporation’s supervision in such work. “Otherwise, they would unnecessarily cut more branches. Similarly, the Corporation should conduct regular assessment of the existing green cover to ensure that residents are also not cutting the trees in public places,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
saplings planted city Corporation Tangedco Green Cover plantation drives
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp