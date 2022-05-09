After Kerala's shawarma death, 18 hotels raided in Villupuram

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Food safety officials in Villupuram conducted inspections on Friday and Saturday at 18 restaurants and fast-food chains that sell shawarma and similar dishes in the district. This comes after a 16-year-old girl recently died after consuming shawarma at a restaurant in Kerala.

According to official sources from the district FSSAI department, three truck stalls were found to be selling spoiled meat for shawarma and similar chicken recipes. "The trucks at three spots were fined Rs 2,000 each for stocking spoiled chicken. Further inspections are held in the hotels that sell grilled chicken as well, instructions have been given to use rollers for grilling chicken," said K Suganthan, district food safety officer.

He further stated that the shawarma stalls and restaurants were instructed on how to make the dishes fresh. Special warning had been given to avoid making mayonnaise as it is easily infected with bacteria.