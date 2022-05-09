STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coimbatore Corporation to build 2 MW solar plant  

According to sources, the plant would be established under the Tamil Nadu Urban Flagship Investment Program (TNUFIP), by receiving grants from the Asian Development Bank.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With coal shortage affecting power generation, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) is looking to harness solar power for its energy needs. The local body plans to establish a 2 MW solar power plant at the old dump yard at Kavundampalayam. The cost of the project is estimated to Rs 14.15 crore.

Coimbatore corporation already possesses 3 solar power generation plants. This includes a 3.6 MW solar power plant in Ukkadam set up under the Smart City Projects at a cost of Rs 17 crore, and two 1 MW solar plants in Ukkadam and Kavundampalayam at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore. The new plant will be set up in 7.6 acres. Once commissioned, it will boost CCMC's power generation from 5.6 MW to 7.6 MW.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said the civic body will fund 10% of the cost of `14.15 crore of the project. "The project will take around six months to be completed. The plant will have 5,334 solar panels, each with a capacity of 450 W. Currently, we have sent the project file to the CMA (Commissionerate of Municipal Administration) for technical sanction. The work will begin soon," she concluded.

Sources said CCMC would be able to save Rs 2.05 crore every year in power bills once the plant is commissioned.

