Government school headmaster held near Nagapattinam for sexual abuse of minor

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A school headmaster near Nagapattinam was arrested on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a Class II girl, who hails from an SC community. A woman teacher was also transferred for allegedly being complicit in the crime.

The accused, D Tamilselvan (58), was the headmaster of a panchayat union primary school. According to the police, the incident occurred two weeks ago when Tamilselvan turned up at the school inebriated. After abusing the girl, he threatened the victim. The girl did not attend school for several days. When the parents questioned her, she opened up.