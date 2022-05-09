STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman bleeds to death after botched abortion in Cuddalore

Published: 09th May 2022 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 27-year-old woman bled to death on Saturday following an illegal abortion at a pharmacy in Cuddalore on Saturday. Police are searching for the pharmacy owner who is absconding.

According to a source from Thitakudi, V Anitha (27) of Mettupalayam village near Vepanthattai in Perambalur district married Velmurugan seven years ago. The couple has two daughters.

Four months ago, Anitha became pregnant again, the couple travelled to an illegal sex determination centre at Ramanatham in Cuddalore district. They identified the sex of the four-month-old foetus as female through a scan and contacted Murugan (52), a pharmacy owner in Ramanatham who performs illegal abortions, added the sources.

Based on their request, on Thursday morning, Murugan attempted to abort the foetus. However, following the botched treatment, Anitha was left in an unconscious state. Murugan and her husband took her in a car to Permbalur. While the duo attempted to get her admitted in two private hospitals, they were denied treatment and the doctors there suggested she be admitted to a government hospital.

Murugan dropped them to Government General Hospital in Perambalur. Under the pretext of parking the car, the accused then fled from the spot while the woman was admitted, said a source from Ramanatham police station. Meanwhile, despite treatment, Anitha succumbed on Saturday morning.

Based on the complaint from her mother Selvi, a case was filed. Search is on for Murugan. Police are attempting to inquire with Velmurugan to track down the sex determination centre. 

