Woman bleeds to death after botched abortion in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A 27-year-old woman bled to death on Saturday after a botched abortion at a pharmacy in Cuddalore on Saturday. Search is on for the pharmacy owner who is absconding. Police said that V Anitha (27) of Mettupalayam village near Vepanthattai in Perambalur married Velmurugan seven years ago. The couple has two daughters.

Four months ago, after Anitha became pregnant, the couple travelled to an illegal sex determination centre at Ramanatham. They identified the sex of the four-month-old foetus as female and contacted Murugan (52), a pharmacy owner there who performs illegal abortions, added sources.

Murugan attempted to abort the foetus on Thursday morning. After the botched surgery, Anitha was left in an unconscious state. The accused and her husband took her in a car to Perambalur. While the duo attempted to get her admitted in two private hospitals, they were denied treatment. Doctors there suggested she be admitted to a government hospital.

Murugan dropped them off at the Perambalur GH and fled once the woman was admitted, said police.

Meanwhile, despite treatment, Anitha succumbed on Saturday morning. Based on the complaint from her mother Selvi, a case was filed. Police are attempting to inquire with Velmurugan to track down the sex determination centre.