Wrong perception created about BJP in Tamil Nadu: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

She said that the BJP won 66 out of 131 seats (in reserved constituencies) in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and this number increased to 77 in 2019. 

Published: 09th May 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Many from the opposition are trying to create the perception that BJP is an 'upper caste' party but the BJP has continued to win a majority of seats in reserved constituencies, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, speaking at the 52nd Thuglak annual meet held at Music Academy on Sunday.  

Attempts to create a wrong perception about BJP are being countered effectively in the last decade with the help of Centre's policies and actions, she added and also listed various schemes, especially infrastructure projects, that were funded by the Central government in Tamil Nadu. She said that the BJP won 66 out of 131 seats (in reserved constituencies) in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and this number increased to 77 in 2019. 

Talking about accusations that the Centre is not giving enough share to Tamil Nadu, she said that such things are being said as there is no understanding of the taxation principle. "We are spending the money in a way that would be useful for everyone. If I have to use such dubious logic, rich people pay more taxes. Even in Tamil Nadu, Kongu region pays more taxes," she said.

The Centre has to give nearly Rs 78,000 crore in GST dues to the States. However, it is being  projected as if only Tamil Nadu is not given the money. Centre will bring fuel under GST if the Tamil Nadu government agrees to it, she added.

While we admire people from northern states when they speak Tamil, why can’t we learn to speak Hindi, Sitharaman asked. She added that the Congress has become synonymous with absentee politics, blunders, corruption and dynasty politics.  

Talking about Dravidian model, S Gurumurthy, editor of Thuglak, said Stalin has been struggling to explain what the Dravidian model actually is. "If he says it is inclusive development, that is what PM Modi’s scheme — Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas - also says. Dravidian model is starting point of corruption," he said.

"While M Karunanidhi had the habit of organising functions to hear others praise him, Stalin has been praising himself. If a party goes into the hands of a family, it will start to deteriorate generation after generation," he said.

The BJP should work towards working breaking the false stereotypes being created about the party, he added. 

