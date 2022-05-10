STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five-member panel from Kerala and Tamil Nadu inspects Mullaiperiyar dam

A five-member team, including the newly-appointed technical experts of the Supervisory Committee, inspected the Mullaiperiyar dam on Monday.

File picture of Mullaiperiyar dam. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI: A five-member team, including the newly-appointed technical experts of the Supervisory Committee, inspected the Mullaiperiyar dam on Monday. They came to Thekkady and reached the dam by boat.

The team checked the water level and storage capacity, and discussed steps to be taken during this summer and monsoon seasons. The inspection went on for more than two hours. 

The Supreme Court had appointed a three-member team, comprising Chief Engineer of Central Water Committee Gulsonraj, Additional Chief Secretary to Water Resource Department Sandeep Saxena and Kerala Water Resource Department Additional Secretary TK Jose, to periodically monitor the dam.

Recently,  Kerala and TN added an official each to the panel. PWD officials said the team would organise meetings with officials in Delhi soon through video-conferencing.  
 

Comments

