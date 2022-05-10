From the judges' bench: All that is happening in Madras High Court

By Express News Service

Status quo on plea against fuel bunk on Aavin campus

The Madras High Court has ordered status quo on the activities for setting up a fuel outlet on the premises of an Aavin milk producing unit at Pachapayalayam village in Coimbatore. The order was passed recently on a petition filed by S Krishnamurthy, a resident of Ramasettipalayam in Coimbatore. He said that Aavin milk producing unit has been functioning for over 20 years.

Aavin proposed to establish a fuel bunk and IOCL applied for a NOC from the departments concerned. The site falls under the control of the forest department and the existing greenery and trees may be removed for setting up the outlet, affecting the ecosystem, he said.

Bar council prohibits 19 advocates from practising in courts in India

The Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry (BCTNP) has cracked the whip on 19 lawyers, including four who were caught in a fake motor vehicle accident compensation case, by prohibiting them from practising in courts and tribunals.

C Raja Kumar, secretary of BCTNP, on Monday said the council passed the order prohibiting the advocates from practising in all courts, tribunals and other authorities in the country in their name or in any assumed name.

The lawyers facing the action are PR Adikesavan, G Sathish Kumar, I Ezhilarasan, S Nathiya, A Dineshbabu, T Muthuraj, A Murugaiyan, I Prabhu, TA Velanandhan, V Virumandi, H Rajesh Kannan, A Parthiban, E Raja, V Surendiran, Manohara Reddy, V Bharathi, K Selvi, M Sankar and J Lenin.

Injunction against cancellation of free house sites to labourers

The Madras High Court granted interim injunction against cancellation of allotment of free house sites to landless day labourers at Tiruttani village in Tiruvallur district. Justice M Dhandapani recently passed the orders after hearing 21 petitions filed by the allottees.

As many as 170 sites were identified and allotted to the beneficiaries in 2019. However, most could not construct houses since the boundaries were not well marked. Several allottees approached the high court which ordered the authorities to take necessary action.

In the meantime, Tiruttani tahsildar issued a cancellation order in March 2022, citing that the sites situated within 1.5 km of the town limits and should be transferred to TNUHDB for building multi-storey apartments.