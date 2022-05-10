STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Kattabomman vizha torch carriers being fleeced, say legal heirs

The legal heirs, led by V Veemaraja alias Jegaveera Pandia Subramania Kattabomma Durai, submitted a petition to Collector K Senthil Raj during a grievance redressal meeting held on Monday.

Published: 10th May 2022 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Cash, Money

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Legal heirs of Veerapandiya Kattabomman, the erstwhile king of Panchalankurichi fort, urged the district administration to stop an association from collecting fee from torch carriers of 'Kattabomman Vizha' slated for May 13. The legal heirs, led by V Veemaraja alias Jegaveera Pandia Subramania Kattabomma Durai, submitted a petition to Collector K Senthil Raj during a grievance redressal meeting held on Monday.

Indhumathi, one of the legal heirs, said that Arulmigu Veerasakathevi Alayakulu, an unregistered association, headed by Murugaboopathy, Senthil Kumar, Subburaj Soundar of Panchalakurichi, had been collecting an exorbitant fee from the public for the temple event -  'Jothi Thodar Ottam'. "The collection of the huge amount of money is unnecessary as it is a government-run event and the expense of it is already met by the Public Relations Department," she pointed out. Also, the association members are in no way connected to the direct descendants but only belong to the same caste. They have collected several lakhs per year arbitrarily even as there is no bank account in the name of the temple or the kulu, and had not given proper accounts for the money, she charged. At least 500 people from different villages in the Southern districts participate in the event.

Indhumathi alleged that Murugaboopathy had circulated messages to the youths carrying torches to pay Rs 3,000 per head to get the token. The descendants of the legal heirs - S Veerasakkammal, S Rajmallammal, S Panjalammal, S Raveendran and M Muthukumar - were present. Meanwhile, she also alleged that a silver kavasam weighing 4.5 kg offered to Veerasakathevu Amman in 2014 had gone missing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Senthil Raj Collector Panchalankurichi fort
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp