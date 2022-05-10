MKU students stage protest condemning shabby hostel facilities

MADURAI: Over 100 girl students at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) staged a protest in front of Vice-Chancellor J Kumar's residence on Monday night condemning the shabby and neglected amenities at their hostels. Water scarcity, power failure, unhygienic toilets, sub-standard food, broken doors and windows, snakes inside hostels, conked out napkin incinerator, thick algae layer on walls, damaged and leaking roofs, and mosquito menace were some of the issues raised by the students.
Three hostels -- Kurunji, Maligai and Thamarai -- together shelter over 200 girl students in the university. The students claimed they faced an acute shortage of water from Sunday onwards. "The toilets are very dirty and since the windows are all broken, we cover them up with old papers. The dustbins are not regularly cleaned. Many students are suffering from food poisoning, and are receiving treatment at the MKU hospital," a student told TNIE on condition of anonymity.
"The sanitary napkin incinerator fitted in the bathroom is not working, and the water tank is also leaking. Though we had lodged repeated complaints with the university authorities, no action ensued," another student said. Vice-Chancellor Kumar later came down and assured the students that he will take steps to solve all their issues.
MADURAI: Over 100 girl students at Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) staged a protest in front of Vice-Chancellor J Kumar's residence on Monday night condemning the shabby and neglected amenities at their hostels. Water scarcity, power failure, unhygienic toilets, sub-standard food, broken doors and windows, snakes inside hostels, conked out napkin incinerator, thick algae layer on walls, damaged and leaking roofs, and mosquito menace were some of the issues raised by the students.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Sri Lanka: Who're the frontrunners to become next PM?
Baba Azam gets bail in an enemy property grabbing case, other cases to keep him in jail
Two newborns found dead at a private hospital in Hyderabad
Loudspeaker row: 'Don't test out patience', Raj Thackeray tells Uddhav
Ensure quality power supply at reasonable rates to industries: FM tells state governments