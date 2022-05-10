STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Street vendors in Ariyamangalam seek steps to protect livelihood

The vendors said they were carrying out business on the vacant space along the NH and a private institution had, on Sunday they found a fence around the space.

Published: 10th May 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Several street vendors in Tiruchy are yet to get valid ID cards | M K Ashok Kumar

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

THIRUCHY: Worried about their livelihood being affected, street vendors in Ariyamangalam on Monday submitted a petition to Collector S Sivarasu, to help them resume their business along the Thanjavur NH portion in Ariyamangalam. The vendors said they were carrying out business on the vacant space along the NH and a private institution had, on Sunday, put a fence around that area.

"About 40 vendors were doing business in front of the boundary wall of the private institution. Though they asked us to stop our business, we said it is a public space and, therefore, can do our business there. However, the institution has put a fence around the vacant space. We request the Collector to intervene and help us out," said S Samusdeen, organiser of Jananayaga Samuga Nala Kootamaippu.

When TNIE spoke to the NHAI officials, they said that the fencing was done with their permission. "The vacant space is under our control. The institution put a temporary fence at a portion after taking our permission. This was done to stop the encroachments by the vendors," a senior official of NHAI said.

But, the vendors said that the move affected their livelihood. "If we put up a few stalls in the vacant space beside the road, how will it affect anyone? We request the authorities to consider our situation and allow us to conduct business there or allot us an alternative location," said Karthik, a vendor.

Several other vendors in the city fear that they would also face the same situation some day. "Many of the vendors in the city don't even have valid identity cards. The cards of about 2,000 people expired in December 2021. Though we tried to renew the cards, corporation officials said that it cannot be done as there is a case going in the Madras High Court regarding mistakes in the allotted cards. Therefore, we may also face situations like the vendors in Ariyamangalam," A Ansurdeen, president of Tiruchy Street Vendors Association, said.

When TNIE raised these issues with senior corporation officials, they said they would inquire into it. With officials unable to take any step as there are cases regarding the formation of town vending committees, vendors are hoping that the district administration would come up with some relief soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ariyamangalam Street vendors displaced Tiruchy Street Vendors Association
India Matters
Indian coach Rahul Dravid (Photo | AP)
India coach Rahul Dravid to participate in BJP youth wing's event in Himachal
Former Congress leader Alpesh Thakor (Photo| PTI)
Gujarat: Alpesh Thakor clashes with BJP colleague over getting poll ticket
TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)
Amid uncertainties over Babul Supriyo's swearing-in, now CBI books his ex-staffer in corruption case
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui. (Photo | AP)
Slain photojournalist Danish Siddiqui among four Indians honoured with Pulitzer Prize

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp