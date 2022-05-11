Class VI Irular boy pushed into fire by three caste Hindu schoolmates near Tamil Nadu's Tindivanam

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 11-year-old Irular boy suffered burn injuries after three caste Hindu teens allegedly pushed him into a garbage fire at a cemetery near Tindivanam on Monday evening. A case has been filed under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police personnel have been deployed at Kattusiviri village as a precautionary measure.

The incident took place at Kattusiviri village in Villupuram when victim K Sundaraj, a Class VI student, was walking to his grandmother's house. According to a complaint filed by victim's father, R Kanniappan (39) of Anna Nagar, his son returned home with burns on his back.

"Sundaraj had attempted to wash the burns with a tap at the graveyard. Two of the boys, Balamurugan and Kishore, brought him home and left without informing his mother," Kanniappan said. Horrified, Sundaraj's mother rushed him to a PHC in Manampoondi. After first aid, Kanniappan rushed his son to Tindivanam Government Hospital.

According to the police complaint, Balamurugan, Diwakar and Kishore of the same school would bully Sundaraj with caste slurs. "I have complained about this to the HM several times. Now, they pushed my son into a fire," said Kanniappan.

A case was filed under Section 3(1)(r), 3(1)(s) of SC/ST (POA) Act and Section 324 of the IPC. As the three boys involved in the case are under 12, action will be taken based on legal opinion from government lawyers.

"The boy escaped with less than 18 per cent burns and the doctors said there are no other serious issues," said VCK district secretary E Seran and Tindivanam constituency secretary M Bhoobal after meeting Sundaraj in hospital.

The VCK has urged Collector D Mohan to provide compensation to Sundaraj. "Sundaraj cannot attend annual exam set to begin on Tuesday. The Chief Education Officer must promote him to the next class as a special case," they added.

