Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation officials told to clean bus stands once a week

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of the ongoing mass cleaning work, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials were instructed to clean the bus terminus once a week by the Health Committee and Central Zone chairpersons.

Recently, the Central Zone Chairperson Meena Loganathan and CCMC officials found the contractors illegally charging people for using the public restrooms while inspecting the Gandhipuram Central Bus Terminus. Later, the action was taken and the officials were instructed to cancel the perpetrators' contract.

Littering on the bus stands will be monitored through CCTV cameras, said sources.

The CCMC's Health Committee Chairperson P Mariselvan of ward 80 with Central Zone Chairperson Meena Loganathan of ward 46 and CCMC officials visited and inspected the Ukkadam bus stand where the city buses, inter-state Kerala buses and buses to Palani and Pollachi are operated on Monday as part of the ongoing mass cleaning works carried out by corporation's sanitary worker across the 100 wards in the 5 zones of CCMC. The duo went on to inspect the pay and use toilets at the bus stand and seized single-use plastic items from the shops in the bus stand.

Speaking to TNIE, Meena Loganathan said that they inspected the Ukkadam bus stand after several women raised complaints against the contractors who were shutting down the toilets after 6 pm, adding that they have instructed the contractors to put up the rate card on display.

"We have told the contractors to keep the restrooms open in the evenings and nights. Also, the contractors were given a stern warning as the restrooms were not cleaned in a long time. Further, we inspected tea stalls and other shops in the bus stand and seized the single-use plastic things that were banned. The CCMC officials have been instructed to clean the bus stands at least once a week and disinfect them regularly," she added.