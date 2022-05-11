STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation officials told to clean bus stands once a week

Littering on the bus stands will be monitored through CCTV cameras, said sources.

Published: 11th May 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: As part of the ongoing mass cleaning work, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials were instructed to clean the bus terminus once a week by the Health Committee and Central Zone chairpersons.

Recently, the Central Zone Chairperson Meena Loganathan and CCMC officials found the contractors illegally charging people for using the public restrooms while inspecting the Gandhipuram Central Bus Terminus. Later, the action was taken and the officials were instructed to cancel the perpetrators' contract.

Littering on the bus stands will be monitored through CCTV cameras, said sources.

The CCMC's Health Committee Chairperson P Mariselvan of ward 80 with Central Zone Chairperson Meena Loganathan of ward 46 and CCMC officials visited and inspected the Ukkadam bus stand where the city buses, inter-state Kerala buses and buses to Palani and Pollachi are operated on Monday as part of the ongoing mass cleaning works carried out by corporation's sanitary worker across the 100 wards in the 5 zones of CCMC. The duo went on to inspect the pay and use toilets at the bus stand and seized single-use plastic items from the shops in the bus stand.

Speaking to TNIE, Meena Loganathan said that they inspected the Ukkadam bus stand after several women raised complaints against the contractors who were shutting down the toilets after 6 pm, adding that they have instructed the contractors to put up the rate card on display.

"We have told the contractors to keep the restrooms open in the evenings and nights. Also, the contractors were given a stern warning as the restrooms were not cleaned in a long time. Further, we inspected tea stalls and other shops in the bus stand and seized the single-use plastic things that were banned. The CCMC officials have been instructed to clean the bus stands at least once a week and disinfect them regularly," she added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation Bus terminus Health Committee
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
Gadgets worth Rs 86 crore remain unused, create ‘security hole’ along Bangladesh border
Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo | PTI)
'De-platforming violation of fundamental rights of users': Union Minister on banning accounts on Twitter
Fr. Davis Chirammel and team distributing idli and sambar to people during Thrissur pooram. (Photo | Express)
Idli, sambar at Rs 2 from Christian priest and team at Thrissur Pooram
Representational Image. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Amid massive power crisis, coal mining allowed without green nod 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp