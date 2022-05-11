STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kids from Kerala screened for 'tomato flu' at Tamil Nadu's Walayar border

The infection causes children below 5 years to suffer fever, skin irritation and rashes, dehydration and blisters on several parts of the body.

Published: 11th May 2022

Trucks making a beeline on Kochi-Salem National Highway to cross the Walayar checkpost, on the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amidst the spike in 'tomato flu' cases in Kerala, public health department officials have begun screening children below 5 years arriving in Tamil Nadu at the Walayar border check post.

A rare viral infection called the 'Tomato flu' has been spreading across Kerala. The infection causes children below 5 years to suffer fever, skin irritation and rashes, dehydration and blisters on several parts of the body.

In this situation, two block-level health officials with the revenue department officials and police personnel have been stationed at the Walayar check post. Collector Dr GS Sameeran said, "It is a self-limiting viral flu causing dehydration and blisters."

"It commonly affects children less than 5 years. Has high infectivity but is self-limiting. Cases have been reported in a few districts of Kerala. We have alerted the HIs (Health Inspectors) posted in Walayar. Also, through anganwadi workers and the RBSK team, we have started to do awareness campaigns in schools and anganwadis," he said.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, deputy director of public health services (DDHS) Dr P Aruna said, "Our health department officials will be screening children who come from Kerala for fever and rashes. We have also instructed officials to check adults for fever and also take a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure. Apart from that, health officials will be screening children in all the anganwadi centres. Currently, there are no Tomato flu cases in Coimbatore."

WHAT'S TOMATO FLU

Tomato Flu or Tomato fever is a rare viral infection where children aged below 5 years of age get affected by fever, rashes, skin irritation, dehydration and causes blisters on several parts of the affected child’s body. As of now, the tomato flu cases are recorded only in a few districts of Kerala.

Symptoms

  • Skin irritation

  • Rashes

  • Red spots on hands and legs

  • Fever

  • Dehydration

  • Blisters

  • Cough and cold

  • Diarrhoea

