Over eight lakh students write Class XI State board exam in Tamil Nadu

It was the Language paper examination that started off the proceedings on Tuesday, and the next exam, English language, is scheduled for Thursday.

Published: 11th May 2022 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2022 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Students studying Plus one return after the annual exam on the first day at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai

Students studying Plus one return after the annual exam on the first day at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid sporadic rain across the State, the State board examinations for Class 11 began on Tuesday. A total of 8,85,053 students from the State and Puducherry had applied for the exam. It was the Language paper examination that started off the proceedings on Tuesday, and the next exam, English language, is scheduled for Thursday.

According to an official statement from the school education department, two students, from Salem and Tiruchy, were caught for malpractice on the first day. While about 5.03 lakh students appearing for the exam are from the science stream, 2.70 lakh are from commerce, 14,885 from arts, and 47,882 from vocational stream. As many as 3,119 centres have been set up to conduct the exams.

With the exams ending on May 31, the board may take about a month's time to complete the evaluation process and checking of the answer sheets. The results are expected to be announced on July 11.

Meanwhile, the school education department, through its 14417 helpline, has continued offering support to students. "Before the day of the exam, students can call between 4 and 7 pm to clarify any doubts that they have. Apart from this, teachers are also offering them clarity. We have continued giving psychological support to the students in case of any anxiety or distress before the examination," said an official from the helpline.

Control room for queries and complaints

The Directorate of Government Examinations has also set up a a control room for the students. Any queries or complaints related to the exam can be raised to 94983 83081/94983 83075. The control room will operate from 8 am till 8 pm

