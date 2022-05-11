Police SIs in Tamil Nadu to get additional leave once every two week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One day of extra leave for police sub-inspectors every fortnight, and a special team to analyse reasons for deaths related to online gambling were among the 81 announcements Chief Minister MK Stalin made in the State Assembly on Tuesday, for the welfare of police personnel and the department's development.

"Police personnel from the ranks of Grade-II constable and head constable were granted one day off every week. This announcement was passed as a G.O. and around 63,077 personnel have benefited from this in the last six months," the Chief Minister said.

Recalling that the CLAPP application was created for Armed Reserve personnel to apply for leave, the Chief Minister noted that over 5,590 personnel have applied for week-offs and medical leaves through this application so far.

"Similarly, personnel in the rank of sub-inspectors and special sub-inspectors will be entitled to one-day extra leave every fortnight. This would benefit 10,508 personnel," he added.