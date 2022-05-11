UGC gets notice after Annamalai University's plea against its claim on distance education

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the University Grants Commission (UGC) on a petition filed by the Annamalai University, which challenged a recent public notice of the UGC regarding recognition to open and distance education (ODL) programmes with respect to territorial jurisdiction.

Annamalai University, in its petition, stated that the UGC’s public notice, on March 25, directing students not to take admission in any ODL programme as no recognition was given from 2014-15, was against facts and circumstances.

Based on a 2015 interim order which stated, "all admissions made by the University in respect of Distance Education Programme for centres outside the territorial jurisdiction, shall be subject to final decision of the pending appeal," the university applied for recognition for every year and the respondents neither granted approval nor rejected.

It said in the petition that the impugned notice is spoiling the reputation of the university's name and creating fear among students pursuing open and distance education courses.

Nine HC judges to become permanent

CHENNAI: Nine additional judges of the Madras High Court are set to become permanent judges. The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal. The judges are: G Chandrasekaran, V Sivagnanam, G Ilangovan, S Ananthi, S Kannammal, Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup, K Murali Shankar, RN Manjula and TV Thamilselvi.