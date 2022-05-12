Bring petroleum products under GST: OPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to hold talks with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Ministers of other States to bring petroleum products under GST.

“As Leader of the Opposition, on January 24, 2018, MK Stalin had demanded that petrol and diesel be brought under the GST if their prices are to be brought down or else the cess on them should be reduced. Later, Stalin also reiterated this demand on April 4, 2018. On June 28, 2018, the DMK had given notice for moving a cut motion in the Assembly to discuss the importance of bringing petrol and diesel under the GST,” Panneerselvam recalled.

Panneerselvam also referred to recent remark of Nirmala Sitharaman that she was ready to include the subject in the agenda for GST Council meeting if the TN Finance Minister agrees to the proposal.

Panneerselvam said it is clear that DMK and the Centre have identical stands on the issue. There are reports that prices of petrol and diesel might go down by Rs 25-Rs 30 if they were brought under the GST. He added the DMK government has been getting more revenue through petroleum products.