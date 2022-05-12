Collect Rs 100 crore pending revenue by end of May, Tiruchy Corp panel tells officials

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The taxation-finance committee of the Tiruchy city corporation has initiated steps to collect Rs 100 crore, nearly 10% of its total revenue as per last year’s budget, pending in tax and rental arrears across the city by May end. As per the 2020-21 budget, the corporation’s estimated revenue was Rs 1,335.47 crore.



The committee held its first meeting recently. “More than 50% of this pending `100-crore revenue due has to come from commercial establishments such as malls and educational institutions,” said a councillor.

“We need that money for renovating roads and stormwater drains across the city,” another source said.

According to sources, several members had pointed out that the issue needs top riority as delay in repairing damaged roads is troubling commuters and residents.

“Underground drainage work has damaged most of the roads. Several residents have raised this issue and requested us to ensure that roads are repaired expeditiously. We must also ensure that road and stormwater drain work is completed before the onset of rain,” a committee member said.



The committee had submitted its budget suggestions and the corporation may table it soon. Some residents said the corporation should impose heavy penalty on those delaying taxes and other payments.



“The government had recently revised property tax. Such exercises affect only honest taxpayers. If pending revenue is hampering allocation of funds for development projects, the corporation must impose heavy penalty on defaulters. Otherwise, what is the point in being an honest taxpayer,” said Sundra Murthy, a resident of Srirangam.