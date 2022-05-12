Convict release: Madras HC tells govt to decide on case-by-case basis

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently advised the State government to consider applications for premature release of prisoners on a case-by-case basis. A Division Bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and N Sathish Kumar observed,

“While this court has repeatedly held that it is within the domain of the government to accept or reject the request of premature release... it is incumbent on the authorities to consider the request of the premature release in the proper perspective on a case-by-case basis.”

If it is found that there is non-application of mind or breach of law on the part of the authorities, the court will not have any other option except to set aside the same and remit the matter back to the government, the judges said.

The Bench made the observations while hearing a petition filed by T Vijayalakshmi, sister of P Thangaperumal, a life convict, whose application for premature release was rejected by the government in 2019. Thangaperumal had been convicted of murdering his minor son.

The Bench noted from the records that the application was not considered individually by the office of the Chief Minister and was decided to be rejected by authorities mainly because a similar case had been rejected by the CM in the past. Displeased by the fact that the government had rejected Thangaperumal’s request without examining the case from a proper perspective, the judges set aside the rejection order and remitted the application back to the government for reconsideration.

