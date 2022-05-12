Drug traffickers’ finances will be probed and assets seized: top cop

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Parallel to the criminal investigation, police would also probe the finances of persons arrested in connection with narcotics-related offences, said Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg. "Properties in their name and also their relatives' names will be seized, in addition to freezing their bank accounts," he added.



Addressing the press on Wednesday evening, Garg said police officers from Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts had already obtained confirmation orders to seize properties and freeze bank accounts of 17 alleged ganja smugglers and their relatives.

"As per provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police will first identify money and properties acquired by the accused, their accomplices and relatives. If it is found that the properties were acquired through illegitimate means, police will collect evidence and pass a preliminary order for seizing the said properties and submit it before the competent quasi-judicial authority. The authority, after conducting a detailed hearing or investigation, will either confirm or reject our order within a month," he explained.



Following the financial probe into a ganja case registered by Pattiveeranpatti police in Dindigul, which involved smuggling of nearly 220 kg ganja by six persons in December 2021, Rs 1.8 crore worth properties were seized and bank accounts containing nearly Rs 10 lakh were frozen, a press release from the police said.

Similarly, in Madurai, Rs 37 lakh worth immovable properties, and Rs 1.5 lakh worth movable properties were seized and bank accounts containing Rs 1.2 lakh were frozen in connection with a case registered by Austinpatti police against seven persons for allegedly smuggling 322 kg ganja in March this year, it added.