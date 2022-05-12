Free bus rides will empower women: TN Transport Minister SS Sivasankar

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The free bus ride scheme has liberated women from the clutches of poverty and deprivation, says Transport Minister SS Sivasankar in an exclusive chat with TNIE. Excerpts.

What did you achieve in the last 12 months?

Permitting women to travel without paying fares on ordinary buses is a novel initiative of CM M K Stalin in achieving social justice. The scheme has liberated women from the clutches of poverty and deprivation. Flower sellers or daily wage workers have got the independence of leaving home for a job without worrying about travel expenses. Such a scheme is not being implemented anywhere in the country.

How do you source funds for the scheme?

There are complaints that funds meant for other schemes are being diverted. We have not cancelled any scheme that benefits women and children. Funds for the scheme are being sourced from the social welfare department.

What are your plans to handle the mounting debt of the department? Retirement benefits are yet to be dispersed for many workers...

The debts of transport undertakings have increased steadily over past several years. The mismanagement of the AIADMK government between 2011 and 2021 has worsened the financial health of the department. After discussing with the CM, we are planning to take some concrete steps like route rationalisation, to enhance the earnings.

How do you rate commuters’ patronage of buses?

It may take more time to reach pre-Covid levels. The per-day patronage is yet to reach one crore. The sales of two-wheelers increased many times during Covid-19 lockdown, particularly in rural pockets. Registrations of second-hand cars also went up. We will do everything possible to bring back the commuters (to buses).

What steps have been taken to fill vacancies of drivers and conductors?

We have just started distributing appointment orders to kin of deceased employees on compassionate grounds. The proposal for new recruitment has been sent to Finance Department’s approval. The number of vacancies is yet to be finalised and we will ensure that appointments are carried out transparently.