Headmaster suspended for not granting SC/ST scholarships in Villupuram govt school

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Collector and Chief Educational officer on Wednesday suspended a government higher secondary school headmaster in Thenpair for not providing an SC/ST scholarship for the last four years. This comes after students petitioned the Collector D Mohan about the matter.



According to officials, CEO Krishnapriya instructed the school to probe the issue after which headmaster M Sriranganaachiyar was suspended along with another junior assistant Sundaramouli.



An alumni who had graduated in 2020 told TNIE that the Sriranganaachiyar had never sent the list of SC and ST students for scholarship despite demands from students. "She said that she was unaware of such scholarships which is why she didn't apply for the students," said another student from class XII.



After efforts seeking the scholarship failed, students and alumni reached out to the Collector. "The CEO was sent for an investigation at the school and the allegations were found to be true," said Mohan, adding that the HM and non-teaching staff were suspended.