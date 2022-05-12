STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Headmaster suspended for not granting SC/ST scholarships in Villupuram govt school

CEO Krishnapriya instructed the school to probe the issue after which headmaster M Sriranganaachiyar was suspended along with another junior assistant Sundaramouli.

Published: 12th May 2022 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 01:15 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Collector and Chief Educational officer on Wednesday suspended a government higher secondary school headmaster in Thenpair for not providing an SC/ST scholarship for the last four years. This comes after students petitioned the Collector D Mohan about the matter.

According to officials, CEO Krishnapriya instructed the school to probe the issue after which headmaster M Sriranganaachiyar was suspended along with another junior assistant Sundaramouli.

An alumni who had graduated in 2020 told TNIE that the Sriranganaachiyar had never sent the list of SC and ST students for scholarship despite demands from students. "She said that she was unaware of such scholarships which is why she didn't apply for the students," said another student from class XII.

After efforts seeking the scholarship failed, students and alumni reached out to the Collector. "The CEO was sent for an investigation at the school and the allegations were found to be true," said Mohan, adding that the HM and non-teaching staff were suspended. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SC/ST scholarship Villupuram govt school
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp