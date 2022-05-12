STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Intelligence unit helped thwart 268 murders: Stalin

While 2,483 people detained under Goondas Act were freed without serving full term during the AIADMK regime, the numbers have gone down now, the CM said.

Published: 12th May 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

The Tamil Nadu police force is working with the government to enforce law and order in the State, said Chief Minister MK Stalin | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday told the Assembly that police have prevented 268 murder cases with the help of intelligence unit inputs and have solved 53% of burglary and theft cases in the State in the past one year.

While 2,483 people detained under Goondas Act were freed without serving full term during the AIADMK regime, the numbers have gone down now, the CM said. “This is one way of preventing crimes. Priority is being given for ‘preventive policing’. After the DMK government took charge, 43% property cases were solved and Rs 144.3 crore worth lost assets were recovered,” he said.

Replying to the discussion on custodial deaths, Stalin said such deaths under any government are wrong and they cannot be justified. He said eight people died in police custody in 2017, 12 in 2018, 11 in 2019, six in 2020, five in 2021, and four custodial deaths happened in 2022.

“The Cabinet members know how effective action was initiated in the recent lock-up deaths. This government does not forget anything, anytime. I can assure you police personnel have been told to ensure that no lock-up deaths occur in the State,” Stalin said.

Between May 2020 and April 2021 under the AIADMK regime, 30 people were murdered by hired killers. In the past one year, the number has reduced to 18. About 1,695 murders were recorded in the last year of the AIADMK regime. This has reduced to 1,558 in the past year. The number of dacoity cases reduced from 146 under the AIADMK to 103 under the present government, the CM said.  

“During the last two years under the AIADMK, there were 16 incidents of police firing across the State, but none under the DMK government,” he said. Between May 2021 and March 2022, the State registered 4,496 POCSO cases and chargesheets were filed in 3,441 cases. In one incident in Vellore, police have filed chargesheet within 32 days of filing of complaint, the CM said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo | T P Sooraj)
India needs stronger Opposition: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar 
Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
CSK unfollow all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram amid rumours of rift
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
BJP MP Diya Kumari claims Land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royals
Image for representational purpose only.
RPF constable saves lives of two women who fell from moving train in Bhubaneswar railway station

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp