Intelligence unit helped thwart 268 murders: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday told the Assembly that police have prevented 268 murder cases with the help of intelligence unit inputs and have solved 53% of burglary and theft cases in the State in the past one year.

While 2,483 people detained under Goondas Act were freed without serving full term during the AIADMK regime, the numbers have gone down now, the CM said. “This is one way of preventing crimes. Priority is being given for ‘preventive policing’. After the DMK government took charge, 43% property cases were solved and Rs 144.3 crore worth lost assets were recovered,” he said.

Replying to the discussion on custodial deaths, Stalin said such deaths under any government are wrong and they cannot be justified. He said eight people died in police custody in 2017, 12 in 2018, 11 in 2019, six in 2020, five in 2021, and four custodial deaths happened in 2022.

“The Cabinet members know how effective action was initiated in the recent lock-up deaths. This government does not forget anything, anytime. I can assure you police personnel have been told to ensure that no lock-up deaths occur in the State,” Stalin said.

Between May 2020 and April 2021 under the AIADMK regime, 30 people were murdered by hired killers. In the past one year, the number has reduced to 18. About 1,695 murders were recorded in the last year of the AIADMK regime. This has reduced to 1,558 in the past year. The number of dacoity cases reduced from 146 under the AIADMK to 103 under the present government, the CM said.

“During the last two years under the AIADMK, there were 16 incidents of police firing across the State, but none under the DMK government,” he said. Between May 2021 and March 2022, the State registered 4,496 POCSO cases and chargesheets were filed in 3,441 cases. In one incident in Vellore, police have filed chargesheet within 32 days of filing of complaint, the CM said.