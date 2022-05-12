Madurai Kamaraj University’s ‘gag order’ for staff, students triggers uproar

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The circular issued by the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) on Tuesday barring students and faculty from approaching media or press without the approval of MKU Registrar has invited criticism from various quarters, including educationists and a retired judge. The circular was sent by Registrar (i/c) M Sivakumar to all nodal officers, chairpersons of schools, faculty members and directors of centre, DDE. Students and staff fear the circular issued as per statute 29 of Chapter VIII of the MKU calendar volume-I, would curtail their freedom of speech.



Speaking to TNIE, retired judge of Madras High Court Hari Paranthaman, said, "The circular is against the Constitutional right of freedom to speech and expression. MKU is just trying to impose strict rules on its staff. Such kind of rules cannot be imposed. Whatever the education policy maybe, the authorities cannot gag the staff. In case of staff breaching the limit or passing derogatory remarks, the authorities have the right to take action against them. Asking them to submit the script or get permission from the Registrar is not fair. The staff can very well approach the court to air their grievances."



Save Higher Education Forum Secretary, R Murali, said the circular shows the university's ignorance on the awareness of democratic platforms. "Staff and teachers' associations have the right to express their demands, grievances, through democratic forums. Pre-censorship should happen only during an emergency period, it should not be imposed inside educational institute premises," he added.



He appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin to intervene into the issue, and also reconsider the 'punishments' recommended by the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Discipline and Appeal Rules, 1973. Association of University Teachers (AUT) State president P Thirunavukkarasu said the issuance of the circular was an act of usurping individuals' rights. "This decision of the university enslaves the university staff. It must be revoked at the earliest," he said.